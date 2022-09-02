Raymond James & Associates Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.71 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

