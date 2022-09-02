Raymond James & Associates Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

