Raymond James & Associates Has $8.50 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

