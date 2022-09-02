Raymond James & Associates Has $8.72 Million Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 4.0 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Shares of GFS opened at $57.43 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.