Raymond James & Associates Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 430.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

