Raymond James & Associates Has $8.84 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $130,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $948.66 million, a P/E ratio of -594.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.90 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.33%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,956 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

