Raymond James & Associates Has $8.95 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

