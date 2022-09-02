Raymond James & Associates Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

