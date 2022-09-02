Raymond James & Associates Has $9.11 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

