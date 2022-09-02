Raymond James & Associates Has $9.33 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameren were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,590,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

AEE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

