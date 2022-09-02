Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $200.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

