Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 608,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 197.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

