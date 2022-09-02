Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Enviva were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Enviva by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Enviva by 3,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 228,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Enviva by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 85,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Enviva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

