Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

