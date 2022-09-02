Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

PLTR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

