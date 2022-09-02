Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.