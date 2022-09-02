Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kadant were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kadant by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant Profile

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.