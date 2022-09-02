Raymond James & Associates Purchases 212,098 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 192,197 shares of company stock worth $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

