Raymond James & Associates Purchases 47,193 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after buying an additional 351,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.