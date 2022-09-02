Raymond James & Associates Purchases 51,883 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 418,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IMOM opened at $25.49 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

