Raymond James & Associates Purchases 967 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,763,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average is $250.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

