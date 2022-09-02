Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 79,776 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.