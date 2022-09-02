Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

