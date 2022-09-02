Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after purchasing an additional 625,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 317,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

