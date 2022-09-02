Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 714,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 422,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 189,434 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

