Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,259 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.46 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

