Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,043 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 361,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

