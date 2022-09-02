Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,356 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 213,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.69 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

