Raymond James & Associates Sells 35,362 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 319,235 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $36,351,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 41.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

