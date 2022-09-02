Raymond James & Associates Sells 360,458 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Acushnet by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Acushnet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

