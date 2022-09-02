Raymond James Cuts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $67.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $935.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. QCR has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

