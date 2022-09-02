Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

