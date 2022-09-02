Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,699 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $87.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86.

