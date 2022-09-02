Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

