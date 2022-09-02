Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $16.92 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

