Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

