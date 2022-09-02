Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after buying an additional 273,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 145,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

