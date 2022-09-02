Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,177 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,507,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.66 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

