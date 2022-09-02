Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,509 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $185.51 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

