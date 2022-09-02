Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY opened at $42.24 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.