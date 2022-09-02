Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

