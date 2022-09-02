Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.17 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

