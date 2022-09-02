Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $8,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,847,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

