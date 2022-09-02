Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

