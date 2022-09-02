Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

K stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

