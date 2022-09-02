Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.