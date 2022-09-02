Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.17 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

