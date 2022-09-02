Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

