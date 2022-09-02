Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $412.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

