Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

